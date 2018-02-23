BREAKING: Another possible ice rescue underway, several already rescued from Saginaw Bay

Another possible ice rescue is underway, just after four men were brought back to shore in a rescue operation on the Saginaw Bay.

TV5 crews at the scene report the US Coast Guard are trying to reach ice fishermen about 2 miles off-shore in Bay County, trapped on an ice floe.

The United State Coast Guard earlier rescued four men and an ATV that were trapped on an ice floe in the same area.

Bangor Fire Department is also on the scene to help.

Officials are telling other ice fishermen in the area to get off the ice. Bay County Central Dispatch had the following message for those that venture out:

SERIOUSLY!! Stay. Off. The. Saginaw. Bay!! Ice Rescues in progress.

This is at least the third ice rescue this week.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.