Now that's a pothole! Check out this crater - WNEM TV 5

Now that's a pothole! Check out this crater

Posted: Updated:
Source: Grand Blanc Twp. Police Source: Grand Blanc Twp. Police
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Now that’s a pothole!

Check out this picture taken by Grand Blanc Township Police.

It shows Officer Clark (who is 6’5”) standing in a hole up to his knees.

That has caused McWain Road, south of Baldwin Road, to be closed.

This is actually a culvert that was washed out.

The Genesee County Road Commission has been notified.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.