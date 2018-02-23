Now that's a pothole! Check out this crater

Now that’s a pothole!

Check out this picture taken by Grand Blanc Township Police.

It shows Officer Clark (who is 6’5”) standing in a hole up to his knees.

That has caused McWain Road, south of Baldwin Road, to be closed.

This is actually a culvert that was washed out.

The Genesee County Road Commission has been notified.

