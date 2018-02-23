No one hurt, home damaged in hit-and-run crash

Officials say no one was injured when a vehicle hit a Saginaw County home and took off.

It happened about 2 a.m. Friday at a home on the 400 block of Stoker Drive in Carrollton.

Homeowner Linda Gaertner said two adults and three grandchildren were inside the home at the time. No one was injured, but Gaertner said the crash was very loud and scared everyone in the house.

The front porch, siding on the house, and a tree was damaged in the hit-and-run.

Police told Gaertner they believe a dark blue Chevrolet Avalanche was involved. A neighbor had surveillance cameras and may have footage of the crash, Gaertner said.

Authorities are still investigating.

