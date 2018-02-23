Man charged with three life sentences for allegedly raping 11-year-old

A man from Bay County is charged with three life sentences after deputies say he raped a preteen girl that he met online.

Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18, an 11-year-old girl from Dimondale was reported missing by her parents.

Sheriff Cunningham said deputies in Dimondale’s Eaton County learned the girl was in or near a Frankenlust Township apartment building by pinging her iPad.

Eaton County contacted Bay County deputies and were sent to the unit in the 7000 block of Mackinaw Road in the early morning of Feb. 19.

When deputies arrived, they met with 35-year-old Chad Michael and inside the unit they found the girl.

Police arrested Michael and took the girl to a local hospital for medical evaluation.

Cunningham said she was later returned to her family.

Deputies learned the girl met Michael weeks ago through Craigslist and they were in contact for about two to four weeks, Cunningham said.

Cunningham said on Sunday night, Feb. 18, Michael had driven about 110 miles to the girl’s house to pick her up, and took her back to his apartment.

On Tuesday, Feb. 20, Michael was arraigned in Bay County District Court on three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim younger than 13-years-old.

The charge is punishable by a maximum sentence of life in prison, however, due to the victim’s young age, a conviction comes with a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison.

Cunningham said the judge set Michael’s bond is set at $350,000.

Michael will have a preliminary examination at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 6.

