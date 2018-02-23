Ambulance driver charged in fatal crash while working

An ambulance driver is facing a year in jail after allegations that he caused a fatal crash in October by not obeying a stop sign.

Samuel Douglas Mithoefer, a 26-year-old man, was arraigned on Wednesday, Feb. 21, on one count of a moving violation causing death. That charge is a one-year misdemeanor.

The charge comes from a crash that happened in Maple Grove Township on Oct. 16 that killed 21-year-old Dustin Sharp from Burt, and critically injured Mithoefer and his partner.

Authorities said Mithoefer and his partner were returning from a call when Mithoefer allegedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of Gary Road and Lincoln Road.

Their Mobile Medical Response ambulance collided with a Chevrolet Impala, driven by Sharp.

The impact caused the ambulance to go off the bridge and into the Misteguay Creek 30 feet below.

Police said the emergency responders and Sharp were taken to a local hospital, but Sharp later died from his injuries.

Saginaw County Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Albosta said the investigation indicated Mithoefer was not distracted nor was he driving recklessly when he disregarded the stop sign.

Albosta said reckless driving is characterized as “more of an intentional act, or an act with complete disregard to everyone’s safety."

Albosta said the misdemeanor charge reflects their belief the crash was unintentional.

