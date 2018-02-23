Mackinac Bridge closed due to falling ice - WNEM TV 5

Mackinac Bridge closed due to falling ice

Mackinac Bridge Authority Mackinac Bridge Authority
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WNEM) -

The Mackinac Bridge Authority said the bridge is closed due to weather conditions.

A text alert was sent out to the public at 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23.

The official website said the bridge is closed due to falling ice from the cables and towers.

The bridge authority said drivers should slow down to 20 mph before coming to the bridge and prepare for a stop.

Bridge personnel are stationed at both ends of the bridge to provide instructions.

The bridge authority is monitoring weather conditions and will reopen it when conditions improve.

