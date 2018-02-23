Warmer days are predicted in the near future

A warmer couple of days are in the forecast across Mid-Michigan.

The National Weather Service has released the climate prediction for the next 6 to 10 days, February 22nd through March 4th.

As temperatures across the Western half of the United States will be below average, temperatures here across the Great Lakes region are expected to be above average. By next week temperatures are expected to climb into the 50s for some locations, but that’s just the start. Overall, temperatures for this prediction are forecasted to be above average for the Eastern half of the Nation.

Hopefully, you were not hoping for a cool down anytime soon because at this point it doesn’t look likely.

Also, a side note, DO NOT GO OUT ON THE ICE! It is not safe. Especially with temperatures that are continuing to be this mild.

The precipitation outlook also doesn’t look too impressive. There is the chance of slightly above normal precipitation within this next stretch.

Check out the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast here!

