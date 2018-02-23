Two suspects arraigned on meth charges in Gladwin

Two residents from Gladwin have been arraigned on charges related to methamphetamine.

On Thursday, Feb. 22, Vicki Witmer, a 49-year-old Gladwin woman, was arraigned in the 80th District Court of Gladwin for possession of methamphetamine with her bond set at $50,000.

On Friday, Feb. 23, Josepha McGuire, a 52-year-old Gladwin man, was also arraigned in Gladwin’s District Court for possession of methamphetamine with his bond set at $50,000.

McGuire and Witmer were charged in an investigation that started on Feb. 14.

Deputies from the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office conducted a drug investigation at a home in Sage Township.

During the investigation, deputies found meth and drug accessories.

The sheriff’s office said the drugs were then linked back to Witmer and McGuire.

This case is still under investigation.

