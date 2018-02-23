Lawmakers push to make English official state language

Statehouse lawmakers want to make English the official language of Michigan.

Republicans led the way in passing a bill that would require its use in public records.

It’s a move that’s stirring up debate in the House after the bill was approved Thursday in a 62-46 vote.

Now it’s heading to the Michigan Senate for consideration.

But as the bill now goes on to be debated in the Senate, many residents are still unsure of whether it should be passed or not.

The move has also prompted a response from Democratic lawmakers.

Saginaw Rep. Vanessa Guerra said the bill is not only a waste of time and taxpayer dollars, but also excludes those limited in the English language.

A closer look at the bill shows it would not stop local or state governments from printing documents and forms in other languages, especially if it conflicted with federal law or public safety.

The bottom line is that it may not have that much of an effect after all.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.