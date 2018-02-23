Widespread flooding almost wipes out Mid-Michigan campground

In August of 2017, Michigan began implementing what is being called the new Real ID system.More >
In August of 2017, Michigan began implementing what is being called the new Real ID system.More >
At least four people were brought back to shore in rescue operations on the Saginaw Bay.More >
At least four people were brought back to shore in rescue operations on the Saginaw Bay.More >
The state says toxic chemicals were found in a Mid-Michigan water supply, but at this point, it's not believed there's a risk to public health.More >
The state says toxic chemicals were found in a Mid-Michigan water supply, but at this point, it's not believed there's a risk to public health.More >
A man from Bay County is charged with three life sentences after deputies say he raped a preteen girl that he met online.More >
A man from Bay County is charged with three life sentences after deputies say he raped a preteen girl that he met online.More >
Neighbors in the Atlanta suburbs where it happened said they are shaken.More >
Neighbors in the Atlanta suburbs where it happened said they are shaken.More >
A good Samaritan rescued a 12-year-old girl after a woman attempted to kidnap her, police said.More >
A good Samaritan rescued a 12-year-old girl after a woman attempted to kidnap her, police said.More >
An ambulance driver is facing a year in jail after allegations that he caused a fatal crash in October by not obeying a stop sign.More >
An ambulance driver is facing a year in jail after allegations that he caused a fatal crash in October by not obeying a stop sign.More >
The massive crater on McWain Road in Grand Blanc Township has been repaired.More >
The massive crater on McWain Road in Grand Blanc Township has been repaired.More >
A 2-year-old Chicago boy is dead after police said his father nearly decapitated him.More >
A 2-year-old Chicago boy is dead after police said his father nearly decapitated him.More >
One resident said a berm that was built to protect an office building is causing problems for him.More >
One resident said a berm that was built to protect an office building is causing problems for him.More >