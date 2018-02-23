Bay County man demands action after his property floods

A Bay County man is demanding action as water flooded his property and a nearby road.

Heavy rains from earlier this week have flooded many properties, but the Pinconning man said he has had issues long before that.

He said the ditches outside his home are clogged and flood easily. After reaching out to local officials, he said he hasn’t gotten anywhere.

“It’s all blocked up at the end,” said Albert Trischler, Pinconning resident.

For almost a year now, he said he has been asking county officials to drain the swamp on the side of the roads.

He lives in Pinconning, right next to the Saginaw Bay. He said this week’s flooding left him and his neighbors with overflows on the roads.

Trischler said it is leading to a massive problem that could impact the community moving forward.

“If I can’t get to my house because the roads upstream are blocked off and covered in water, this could lower the property values of houses and stuff,” Trischler said.

TV5 started asking the tough questions and went to the Bay County Drain Commission to figure out why the ditches are not being cleared out.

“If you live right adjacent to the bay, you find very little in terms of structure of public improvement because beachfront properties usually drain into the bay,” Bay County Drain Commissioner Joseph Rivet said.

Rivet said it’s an issue he is aware of, but has very little control over due to the properties’ low elevation.

However, Trischler wants to know why they just can’t improve the drainage system.

Rivet said the nearest drain is several miles away from the Saginaw Bay.

“Most of our drains are designed to address storm water four or five miles away from the bay,” Rivet said.

Trischler said he knows his property has low elevation and even expects to deal with flooding from time to time, but he wants to see some sort of change made soon before it’s too late.

“I just hope they can do something. They can only do what they can,” he said.

