BREAKING: Ron Ilitch, son of Mike and Marian Ilitch, dies at age 60

Ron Ilitch, whose family owns the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers, has died.

The 60-year-old Ilitch was the son of Mike and Marian Ilitch. Another son, Chris Ilitch, released a statement Friday, saying the family is "devastated about this loss" and is asking for privacy. No other details were disclosed.

Chris Ilitch is president and chief executive of Ilitch Holdings. Besides sports teams, the family owns the Little Caesars pizza chain. The Detroit Free Press says Ron Ilitch wasn't involved in the businesses.

Mike Ilitch died a year ago.

