Officers build positive relationships with youth through Bridge the Gap

Police officers and teenagers working together and having a blast while building positive relationships.

These officers and kids are bridging the gap in a unique way at local game center.

A local sheriff is working with teens to escape from a room?

For the first time, Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel and other local law dogs teamed up with kids at Xscape Quest in Saginaw Township.

It’s the latest program from the Bridge the Gap organization.

The owner of Xscape Quest thinks the interaction will lead to different relationships with police that he had when he was young.

“I’ve also had different types of interactions with law enforcement growing up in Flint of being an inner-city kid,” said Bill Thompson, the owner of Xscape Quest.

Bridge the Gap officials are confident having the youngsters work with the officers will leave them with a lasting, positive image of the men and women behind the badge.

“They don’t know each other, never met each other, but now they have one hour to work together to get out of the rooms,” Ayiteh Sowah, who works with Bridge the Gap.

It takes solving math equations, reading, and critical thinking together to escape.

It’s also pretty high tech. In the control room, these folks are giving clues to law enforcement and the kids in the other rooms, so they can escape.

One officer said the exercise is an example of how he goes about doing his job on the streets.

“This is just a look into basically how we have to work together, not just here in Xscape Quest, but in every aspect of life,” said Officer Brandon Murphy from the Bay City Public Safety Department.

The kids come away with a new appreciation for police officers.

