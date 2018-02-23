How to protect your kids from online predators

The online safety of your children and grandchildren is in the spotlight because of a Bay County man.

Chad Michael, 35, is accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl he met online and brought back to his apartment in Frankenlust Township.

Investigators said the two connected through Craigslist and had been in contact for weeks before actually meeting.

New technology makes it hard to keep tabs on what your kids are doing online.

Curt Lichon has a 4-year-old with a tablet.

“She likes to watch Youtube videos. Every now and then we’ve got to peek over and see what she’s watching,” he said.

He has it under control for now, but when his kids get older and start using social media he said he doesn’t know what he’s going to do.

The experts at Best Buy have some helpful tips, like keeping the technology visible. You can also check the history on their browsers.

“Some things are slipped up on and some of them they do know what they’re doing. So, keeping an eye on them is a big thing,” said Lonnie Orr, with Best Buy.

Internet browsers, tablets and phones have parental controls – which you can use to block certain websites.

There are also products you can buy to manage what time your kids use the internet and keep track of what sites they’re using.

Whatever steps you take, Orr said it’s most important to talk with your kids about what sites they’re using.

“What you should go on, what you shouldn’t go on. That’s a big thing. If you have that line of communication with your kids, that’s less issues that you have to worry about,” Orr said.

