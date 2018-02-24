Some Fenton businesses under boil water advisory

Some businesses in Fenton are under a boil water advisory due to a water main break.

The affected businesses are on Copper Avenue and Industrial Way and are advised to boil their water for the next 48 hours.

An 8-inch water main valve on Copper Avenue was found broken on Thursday, Feb. 22.

City crews tried to make repairs without depressurizing the system but were unsuccessful because of the nature of the break.

On Friday, Feb. 23, crews had to shut down the water main to make repairs, which required all pipes in the area to lose water pressure.

The city of Fenton said because there is a risk for the water system to become contaminated when it loses pressure, public health officials advise the affected customers to boil their water until water tests are done.

Water tests take a minimum of 48 hours to complete.

The city of Fenton said the boil water order does not affect any other areas of the community.

