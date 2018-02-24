I-75 reopens after late night accident in Mt Morris Twp - WNEM TV 5

I-75 reopens after late night accident in Mt Morris Twp

MOUNT MORRIS TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

A highway in Mid-Michigan has reopened after a vehicle accident.

The accident happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23 on northbound I-75 at Pierson Road in Mount Morris Township.

It is unknown how many people were involved in the accident or if anyone was injured.

Police and fire crews were on the scene to shut down highway lanes, but they have since been reopened.

