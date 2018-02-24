Jackson officials ask Snyder to remove sheriff from office

Officials in Jackson County are asking Gov. Rick Snyder to remove their sheriff from office over insulting remarks about women and minorities.

A letter was sent Friday by the county's Board of Commissioners. Chairman Steve Shotwell Jr. says Sheriff Steven Rand's conduct is a "threat to the core values of the community."

Rand has apologized for the offensive recorded remarks, which were released by an attorney who represents a lieutenant in the sheriff's department. But Rand says he won't resign and leave his mess for "other people to clean up."

Michigan governors have the power to remove elected officials from office but only after an investigation of alleged misconduct and a public hearing.

Rand has been Jackson County sheriff since 2011.

