Congressman Kildee will speak at land conservation non-profit di - WNEM TV 5

Congressman Kildee will speak at land conservation non-profit dinner

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Congressman Dan Kildee is expected to speak at a local non-profit award dinner.

The Saginaw-Basin Land-Conservancy 6th Annual Osprey Award recognizes conservation efforts of community leaders and business.

The event begins 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24 inside Saginaw Valley State University’s Curtis Hall.

Congressman Kildee will share the importance of the non-profit's work in protecting the environment and of its volunteers and community members.

