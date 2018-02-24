Tri-City Motor Speedway Roars Into Eighth Season

AUBURN, MICHIGAN – Tri-City Motor Speedway (TCMS) is dropping the green flag on the 2018 Season Opener Friday, April 20, 2018. The entertainment hot spot has packed the schedule full of action all the way through the season finale on Labor Day Weekend.

Families will be looking forward to getting their kids involved in the fun. Bringing the kids to meet the drivers in person, sending the kids around the big track on their pedal bike and pairing up the youngsters in the box cars will leave a smile on everyone’s face.

For Family & Kids

June 15: Kids Night and Autographs

July 27: Kids Night and Autographs

August 10: Back to School Bike Bash

August 17: Kids Box Car Races

Throughout the season, entertainment seekers will be in awe during the jaw-dropping firework finales. Everyone will be on the edge of their seat for the near misses and daredevil moves in the Figure 8 race. The crowd will be roaring for their favorite pastor in the annual Faster Pastor Race for Charity. The racing will heat up in August when the drivers give it their all racing for the title of the 2018 season champion and attempting to conquer the ring of fire.

For Entertainment Seekers

May 12: Wolverine FREE Fireworks Demo Display

June 8: Full fireworks show at dark

July 6: Figure 8 Night

July 13: Faster Pastor Race and full fireworks show at dark

August 17: Season Championship

August 24: Ring of Fire

Sprint car enthusiasts will have to look no further for their adrenaline needs with five winged sprint car shows. Taking the season to the checkered flag will be a weekend of wings and sprint cars that will bring drivers from the mid-west and Canada to put on a show to remember.

For Sprint Fans

May 25: Winged Sprints

June 22: Winged Sprints

July 20: Winged Sprints

August 31: Winged Sprints vs Winged Outlaw Late Models

September 1: Great Lakes Fall Sprintacular

TCMS continues to give back to the community with the return of the fifth annual Faster Pastor Race for Charity, Blood Drive Donation Night and the weekly Hero Discount taking $4 off grandstand admission for active military & veterans, police, firefighters, mobile first responders. Big Brothers Big Sisters & Royal Family Kids mentors will also receive complimentary admission when bringing their mentee to the races. As always, TCMS keeps your entertainment affordable for the family; coolers are welcome with your favorite snacks and drinks, no glass containers please.

To get all the details for each race, visit the schedule page on our website www.tricityracetrack.com/schedule.



About Tri-City Motor Speedway

Tri-City Motor Speedway is a family-friendly racing venue that offers circle-track stock car racing late April through early September. The property was purchased in 2009 by Steve Puvalowski and has undergone extensive renovations since, creating quality weekly entertainment for all ages, while continuing to give back to the community. Visit our website at www.tricityracetrack.com for more information.