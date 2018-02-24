Watch out for freezing rain in some spots overnight

Rain will finally begin to fall across Mid-Michigan tonight as a low pressure approaches us from the south. Some freezing rain isn't out of the question as temperatures bottom out in the low 30s in some spots before warmer air moves in.

Current Weather Alerts

Waters are receding, but many local rivers are currently still under flood warnings.

For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.

Tonight

Rain moves into Mid-Michigan overnight. Most of us will see nothing but pure rain. However, temperatures north of the Saginaw Bay will allow for freezing rain when it first begins to fall. Only a light coating of ice will accumulate, but that will be more than enough to make the roads slick. Luckily, the freezing rain will switch over to all rain as temperatures gradually warm overnight. Track the rain in your neighborhood with our Interactive Radar. Temperatures will bottom out in the low 30s, but will rebound as our winds pick up out of the east southeast at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Some rain may linger early in the morning, but any leftover showers will move out by the late morning. Not only will the afternoon be dry, but skies will gradually clear throughout the afternoon. This means we will see at least a little sun before the day is out. Highs will rise into the upper 40s, even after the passage of a cold front. Winds will be a concern throughout the day. Expect them to turn out of the southwest at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 45 mph at times. This will cause some tree limbs to break, minor damage to homes and cars will be possible from debris carried in the wind, and power outages may also occur. See how strong the wind is in your neighborhood with our Wind Tracker.

Monday and Tuesday

It's going to be a much different story to start the work week. High pressure takes over and will lead to mostly sunny skies on Monday and partly cloudy skies on Tuesday. Temperatures will remain in the upper 40s on Monday and will jump into the low to mid 50s on Tuesday. Highs should typically be in the low 30s this time of year.

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.