Stranded small poodle rescued from ice flow by fire crew

A woman is reunited with her dog after it was found stranded on a piece of ice floating on a river.

On Saturday, Feb. 24 at about noon, Caseville Fire Chief Ben Willenberg was contacted about a small white poodle that was seen stranded on a piece of ice on the Pigeon River.

Wilenberg and other firefighters from the Caseville Fire Department with Caseville police officers responded to the call and located the dog cross the river from Caseville Municipal Harbor.

Responders had a difficult time spotting the dog as its hair color blended with the ice.

Using an ice rescue suit, a tethered firefighter went into the river and swam to the stranded dog.

The dog came over to him and they were brought back to shore.

While responders were rescuing the dog, central dispatch received a call from an elderly woman who was looking for her missing dog.

Authorities learned the dog was believed to have wandered off Friday night.

The woman lives near the mouth of Pigeon River, not very far from where the dog was found.

After being brought inside, the poodle was eventually reunited with her owner.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.