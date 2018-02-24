Northwood women's Basketball Loses At No. 1 Ashland 101-77

|
February 24, 2018
OVERVIEW – ASHLAND
SCORE: #1 Ashland Eagles 101, Northwood Timberwolves 77
RECORDS: Northwood (16-10, 12-8 GLIAC), Ashland (28-0, 20-0 GLIAC)
LOCATION: Kates Gymnasium – Ashland, Ohio
RECAP: Top-ranked Ashland breaks open a close game with a fourth quarter push to defeat Northwood 101-77 Saturday afternoon (February 24).
FIRST QUARTER
- Northwood got off to a great start in the game, scoring eight of the first nine points to go up 8-1.
- Ashland got going at that point, going on a 15-2 run to go on top 16-10.
- Northwood responded well to the push from the Eagles, finishing the quarter strong to tie the game 21-21 after one.
- NU went 8-18 from the floor in the quarter (44.4 percent) but connected on 5-9 from beyond the arc (55.6 percent).
- Ashland ended up at 38.1 percent in the frame (8-21) while going 1-8 from 3-point range (12.5 percent).
SECOND QUARTER
- Ashland got rolling for much of the third quarter, pushing their lead to as many as 14 points.
- A Karli Herrington 3-pointer at the buzzer for Northwood cut the Ashland lead down to 43-32 at the break.
- NU was 4-11 from the floor in the second (36.4 percent) and 2-4 from 3-point range (50.0 percent).
- Ashland shot 47.1 percent in the quarter (8-17) overall and 37.5 percent from 3-point range (3-8).
- Turnovers were a huge part of the Ashland lead – NU had 16 giveaways at halftime, while AU had two. That allowed AU to have a 19-0 edge in points off turnovers.
THIRD QUARTER
- Northwood posted another strong quarter in the third. After falling behind by 15 early in the frame, the Timberwolves got the lead down to five (58-53) with just over three minutes to go in the quarter.
- Ashland finished the frame strong, making a triple of their own at the buzzer to send the game to the fourth with AU leading 70-57.
- Both teams were strong offensively in the third – NU was 8-12 from the floor (66.7 percent) overall and 3-5 from 3-point range (60.0 percent).
- Ashland was 11-21 overall (52.4 percent) in the third.
FOURTH QUARTER
- Much like the second quarter, Ashland got rolling in the fourth to break the game open.
- Leading 75-63 with a little over seven minutes remaining, the Eagles posted a 14-0 run in less than three minutes to get the advantage up to 89-63.
- Northwood got no closer than 20 the rest of the way.
- Ashland had their best offensive quarter of the game, shooting 57.9 percent (11-19) from the floor.
- Northwood was 6-15 from the floor in the fourth (40.0 percent).
GAME STATS
- FG PERCENTAGE: Ashland .487 (38-78), Northwood .464 (26-56)
- 3-PT PERCENTAGE: Ashland .296 (8-27), Northwood .440 (11-25)
- FREE THROW PERCENTAGE: Ashland .680 (17-25), Northwood .700 (14-20)
- REBOUNDS: Ashland 39 (13 offensive), Northwood 37 (eight offensive)
- ASSISTS/TURNOVERS: Ashland 24/10, Northwood 17/29
- POINTS IN THE PAINT: Ashland 56, Northwood 24
- POINTS OFF TURNOVERS: Ashland 40, Northwood 14
TOP NU PERFORMERS
NORTHWOOD NOTES
- Ashland has now won 65 straight games, the longest winning streak in Division II basketball history
UP NEXT
- The Timberwolves will compete in the opening round of the GLIAC Tournament Wednesday night (February 28). Northwood, the No. 5 seed, will travel to fourth-seeded Wayne State for a 5:30 p.m. tip.
