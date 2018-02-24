Northwood women's Basketball Loses At No. 1 Ashland 101-77

February 24, 2018 OVERVIEW – ASHLAND SCORE: #1 Ashland Eagles 101, Northwood Timberwolves 77 RECORDS: Northwood (16-10, 12-8 GLIAC), Ashland (28-0, 20-0 GLIAC) LOCATION: Kates Gymnasium – Ashland, Ohio RECAP: Top-ranked Ashland breaks open a close game with a fourth quarter push to defeat Northwood 101-77 Saturday afternoon (February 24). FIRST QUARTER Northwood got off to a great start in the game, scoring eight of the first nine points to go up 8-1.

Ashland got going at that point, going on a 15-2 run to go on top 16-10.

Northwood responded well to the push from the Eagles, finishing the quarter strong to tie the game 21-21 after one.

NU went 8-18 from the floor in the quarter (44.4 percent) but connected on 5-9 from beyond the arc (55.6 percent).

Ashland ended up at 38.1 percent in the frame (8-21) while going 1-8 from 3-point range (12.5 percent). SECOND QUARTER Ashland got rolling for much of the third quarter, pushing their lead to as many as 14 points.

Karli Herrington 3-pointer at the buzzer for Northwood cut the Ashland lead down to 43-32 at the break.

NU was 4-11 from the floor in the second (36.4 percent) and 2-4 from 3-point range (50.0 percent).

Ashland shot 47.1 percent in the quarter (8-17) overall and 37.5 percent from 3-point range (3-8).

Turnovers were a huge part of the Ashland lead – NU had 16 giveaways at halftime, while AU had two. That allowed AU to have a 19-0 edge in points off turnovers. THIRD QUARTER Northwood posted another strong quarter in the third. After falling behind by 15 early in the frame, the Timberwolves got the lead down to five (58-53) with just over three minutes to go in the quarter.

Ashland finished the frame strong, making a triple of their own at the buzzer to send the game to the fourth with AU leading 70-57.

Both teams were strong offensively in the third – NU was 8-12 from the floor (66.7 percent) overall and 3-5 from 3-point range (60.0 percent).

Ashland was 11-21 overall (52.4 percent) in the third. FOURTH QUARTER Much like the second quarter, Ashland got rolling in the fourth to break the game open.

Leading 75-63 with a little over seven minutes remaining, the Eagles posted a 14-0 run in less than three minutes to get the advantage up to 89-63.

Northwood got no closer than 20 the rest of the way.

Ashland had their best offensive quarter of the game, shooting 57.9 percent (11-19) from the floor.

Northwood was 6-15 from the floor in the fourth (40.0 percent). GAME STATS FG PERCENTAGE: Ashland .487 (38-78), Northwood .464 (26-56)

3-PT PERCENTAGE: Ashland .296 (8-27), Northwood .440 (11-25)

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE: Ashland .680 (17-25), Northwood .700 (14-20)

REBOUNDS: Ashland 39 (13 offensive), Northwood 37 (eight offensive)

ASSISTS/TURNOVERS: Ashland 24/10, Northwood 17/29

POINTS IN THE PAINT: Ashland 56, Northwood 24

POINTS OFF TURNOVERS: Ashland 40, Northwood 14 TOP NU PERFORMERS Lindsay Orwat : 29 points, six rebounds, four assists

Maddy Seeley : 16 points

Karli Herrington : 15 points, five rebounds NORTHWOOD NOTES Ashland has now won 65 straight games, the longest winning streak in Division II basketball history UP NEXT The Timberwolves will compete in the opening round of the GLIAC Tournament Wednesday night (February 28). Northwood, the No. 5 seed, will travel to fourth-seeded Wayne State for a 5:30 p.m. tip. Copyright Northwood University 2018. All rights reserved.