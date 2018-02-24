Geers Career-High Night Ends Cardinal Season With a Win over Tiffin

February 24, 2018 TIFFIN, Ohio — The SVSU Women's Basketball team ended their regular season play with a 67-66 win over the Tiffin Dragons Saturday (Feb.24) afternoon. Despite the win, the Cardinals were unable to grab the eighth seed in the tournament, ending the 2017-18 season with a 6-21 overall record, 6-14 in the GLIAC. The Cardinals were off to a great start in the first quarter of action, going 5-for-5 in free throws and led the Dragons, 16-15. Kaitlyn Geers and Laurel Jacqmain were on fire once again, notching five points each in the opening ten minutes of the contest. In the second quarter, SVSU held TU to a 25% field goal percentage, while the Cardinals shot 46.2%. Abby Duffy led the team with six points and two assists in the second, while Jacqmain notched the quarter-high five boards. She added five points, as well. At the half time break, the Cardinals outscored the Dragons by eight, heading into the locker room with Saginaw Valley leading 33-25. Jacqmain continued to post some great shots in the third, adding five more points and three boards to her stat line. Rozhane Wells and Hannah Settingsgaard notched four points in the quarter, as well, with the Cardinals yet again going 100% (2-of-2) from the charity stripe. Even with the Dragons outscoring the Cardinals by three heading into the final 10 minutes, SVSU remained on top, 50-45, over TU. With a fight to the finish between the teams, Saginaw Valley held on in the fourth with Geers notching seven points and Settingsgaard adding four. SVSU went on to win 67-66 over the Dragons Saturday (Feb. 24) afternoon. Inside the Box Score With her career-high 18 points, reserve Geers earns herself the "Meijer" player of the game accolades. She added six boards, one assists and block, as well.

Jacqmain was not far behind, adding 16 points and her career-high of 13 boards in tonight's win over the Dragons.

Duffy had 12 points and eight rebounds. she added the game-high of two assists and tied the high of one steal.

Wells had 12 points as well with three boards.

From head coach Jamie Pewinski "We are very excited to get the win today! It was a tough road game as usual, but today we deserved to get the victory. Some of our freshmen, Laurel, KG and Nae, showed some amazing growth and were able to make some huge plays. Not having Anna made it tough at times, but we were able to make enough plays to come out with the win. It's sad our season has come to an end, but we will do all we can in this postseason to make sure we are in the tournament next year!" @SVSUWBB| #svsuwbb | @SVSUAthetics | #GoSVSU



