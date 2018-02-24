Northwood nen's Basketball Ends Season With 81-57 Loss At Ashland

|
February 24, 2018
OVERVIEW – ASHLAND
SCORE: Ashland Eagles 81, Northwood Timberwolves 57
RECORDS: Northwood (11-17, 7-13 GLIAC), Ashland (19-9, 12-8 GLIAC)
LOCATION: Kates Gymnasium – Ashland, Ohio
RECAP: Ashland uses a late run in the first half to cruise to an 81-57 win over Northwood Saturday afternoon (February 24).
FIRST HALF
- The two teams were evenly matched early on – NU held 16-13 early in the game after the two teams with 11:30 remaining in the half.
- Ashland led by two late in the half (24-22) when the Eagles made a big run to break the contest open.
- AU scored 18 of the final 22 points of the half to open up a 42-26 advantage at the break.
- Ashland's offense was strong in the half, going 17-23 overall (73.9 percent).
- Northwood ended up at 31.3 percent (10-32) in the half.
SECOND HALF
- Ashland maintained control of the game in the second half – Northwood got no closer than 15 in the final 20 minutes.
- The Eagles led by as many as 27, which they reached twice.
- Northwood finished the second half shooting 40.0 percent (12-30) from the floor.
- Ashland went 12-24 from the floor in the final 20 minutes (50.0 percent).
GAME STATS
- FG PERCENTAGE: Ashland .617 (29-47), Northwood .355 (22-62)
- 3-PT PERCENTAGE: Ashland .471 (8-17), Northwood .250 (5-25)
- FREE THROW PERCENTAGE: Ashland .833 (15-18), Northwood .889 (8-9)
- REBOUNDS: Ashland 29 (three offensive), Northwood 28 (13 offensive)
- ASSISTS/TURNOVERS: Ashland 16/11, Northwood 9/13
- POINTS IN THE PAINT: Ashland 34, Northwood 18
- POINTS OFF TURNOVERS: Ashland 19, Northwood 10
- SECOND CHANCE POINTS: Ashland 4, Northwood 6
TOP NU PERFORMERS
NORTHWOOD NOTES
- Northwood was eliminated from contention for the GLIAC Tournament just before tipoff against Ashland. NU needed Saginaw Valley to lose to Tiffin, but SVSU defeated TU 88-86 in overtime.
UP NEXT
- Northwood's season is now complete.
