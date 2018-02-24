Northwood nen's Basketball Ends Season With 81-57 Loss At Ashland

February 24, 2018 OVERVIEW – ASHLAND SCORE: Ashland Eagles 81, Northwood Timberwolves 57 RECORDS: Northwood (11-17, 7-13 GLIAC), Ashland (19-9, 12-8 GLIAC) LOCATION: Kates Gymnasium – Ashland, Ohio RECAP: Ashland uses a late run in the first half to cruise to an 81-57 win over Northwood Saturday afternoon (February 24). FIRST HALF The two teams were evenly matched early on – NU held 16-13 early in the game after the two teams with 11:30 remaining in the half.

Ashland led by two late in the half (24-22) when the Eagles made a big run to break the contest open.

AU scored 18 of the final 22 points of the half to open up a 42-26 advantage at the break.

Ashland's offense was strong in the half, going 17-23 overall (73.9 percent).

Northwood ended up at 31.3 percent (10-32) in the half. SECOND HALF Ashland maintained control of the game in the second half – Northwood got no closer than 15 in the final 20 minutes.

The Eagles led by as many as 27, which they reached twice.

Northwood finished the second half shooting 40.0 percent (12-30) from the floor.

Ashland went 12-24 from the floor in the final 20 minutes (50.0 percent). GAME STATS FG PERCENTAGE: Ashland .617 (29-47), Northwood .355 (22-62)

3-PT PERCENTAGE: Ashland .471 (8-17), Northwood .250 (5-25)

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE: Ashland .833 (15-18), Northwood .889 (8-9)

REBOUNDS: Ashland 29 (three offensive), Northwood 28 (13 offensive)

ASSISTS/TURNOVERS: Ashland 16/11, Northwood 9/13

POINTS IN THE PAINT: Ashland 34, Northwood 18

POINTS OFF TURNOVERS: Ashland 19, Northwood 10

SECOND CHANCE POINTS: Ashland 4, Northwood 6 TOP NU PERFORMERS Zach Allread : 15 points, three steals

Trey McBride/ Demitri Martin : Eight points each NORTHWOOD NOTES Northwood was eliminated from contention for the GLIAC Tournament just before tipoff against Ashland. NU needed Saginaw Valley to lose to Tiffin, but SVSU defeated TU 88-86 in overtime. UP NEXT Northwood's season is now complete.