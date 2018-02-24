Northwood Baseball Picks Up 22-5 Win At Trevecca Nazarene

February 24, 2018 OVERVIEW – TREVECCA NAZARENE SCORES: Northwood Timberwolves 22, Trevecca Nazarene Trojans 5 RECORDS: Northwood 2-5, Trevecca Nazarene 4-5 LOCATION: Jackson Field – Nashville, Tenn. RECAP: Northwood's offense busts out of a slow start in a big way, posting a 22-5 win at Trevecca Nazarene Saturday (February 24). GAME HIGHLIGHTS Northwood took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a Javier Martinez solo home run.

The Trojans leveled the score in the bottom of the inning with a run of their own.

The biggest part of the game was the top of the third inning, where the Timberwolves broke things open with 10 runs. NU had six hits, two walks and two hit batters combined with a one Trojan error in the inning.

The scoring got started when Martinez got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, which was followed immediately by Travis Janes getting a walk to make the score 3-1.

Colin McClelland followed with a two-run single to extend the advantage to 5-1.

NU later got two more runs with the bases loaded without a hit, thanks to Michael Karam being hit by a pitch and Nick Palmer walking to extend the advantage to 7-1.

The final run scoring play of the inning was a big one – a Ryan McClelland grand slam that made the advantage 11-1 heading to the bottom of the third.

Trevecca got a pair back in the bottom of the third, but Northwood came right back with another run in the top of the fourth on a Palmer sacrifice fly that put the Timberwolves on top 12-3.

Northwood kept things going in the fifth inning with five more runs. Janes got things going with a run-scoring double that plated David Vinsky to make it 13-3.

Keaton Sacket followed with an RBI single that plated Janes to get Northwood to 14 runs.

Brian Dombrowski then made it 16-3 on a two-run triple, which was immediately followed by Dombrowski scoring on a wild pitch.

The score remained 17-3 until the eighth inning when the Trojans plated a run.

Northwood put together one more big frame in the top of the ninth with another five-spot. Noah Ingram got things started with a two-run double to score Janes and Vinsky to push the lead to 19-4.

Ingram later scored on an error, giving the Timberwolves 20 runs of the game.

Ryan Chargo then had an RBI single, which was followed by a Vinsky bases loaded walk to make it 22-4.

The Trojans closed out the scoring with a run in the bottom of the ninth, making the final score 22-5. GAME STATS Runs/Hits/Errors Northwood: 22/17/0, Trevecca Nazarene: 5/14/2

Runners Left on Base: Northwood: 9, Trevecca Nazarene: 9

Winning Pitcher: Ian Dimitrie (2-0) 6 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 5 Ks, BB

Losing Pitcher: Clayton Moran (0-2) 2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 8 R TOP NU PERFORMERS R. McClelland: 2-5, HR (2), 4 RBIs, 2 R

Martinez: 2-4, HR (1), 2 RBIs, 2 R

C. McCellend: 3-4, 3 R, 2 RBI

Vinsky: 3-5, 2 2B, RBI, 3 R

Janes: 3 R, 2 RBIs

Sacket: 2-4, 2 R, RBI

Palmer: 1-3, 2 R, 2 RBI NORTHWOOD NOTES In their first six games combined, Northwood scored a total of 20 runs prior to scoring 22 against Trevecca Nazarene UP NEXT Northwood will play a doubleheader against Lewis in Nashville Sunday (February 25). First pitch is set for 10:45 a.m. Copyright Northwood University 2018. All rights reserved.