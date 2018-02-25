A Wind Advisory is in effect for Mid-Michigan today

It will be a very blustery day across Mid-Michigan today. We have been seeing breezy conditions even before the cold front has passed through the area and we will see some issues as a result of the wind.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Shiawassee, Isabella, Clare, and Gratiot counties until 2 p.m. this afternoon.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Alcona, Roscommon, Ogemaw, Iosco, Gladwin, and Arenac counties until 4 p.m. this afternoon.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Saginaw, Midland, Bay, Huron, Tuscola, and Sanilac counties until 5 p.m. this evening.

Strong winds will cause small objects to be blown around, tree limbs to be downed, as well as a few power outages. Check out our Alerts Page to stay up to date on the advisories.

Today

Wind will be front and center this afternoon after the passage of a cold front. We'll see winds out of the west southwest at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 45 mph at times. See how strong the wind is in your neighborhood with our Wind Tracker. On the other end of this, the rain will be out of here this morning and our skies will be gradually clearing throughout the day. This means that we will manage to see some sunshine before the day is over. Highs will be in the upper 40s to start the day, but will fall into the low 40s by the afternoon due to the cold front.

Tonight

It won't be quite as windy, but it will still be rather breezy with winds out of the west southwest at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times. This will at least be below advisory limits. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight and will lead to a decent drop in temperatures. Lows will bottom out in the upper 20s.

Monday

We won't have to worry about any rain in the forecast to start your work week. High pressure takes over for the next couple of days and we can expect nothing but sunny skies all day on Monday. Highs will even be in the upper 40s which is a good 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year. See how warm it is in your area with our Current Temperatures Map. Winds will gradually be diminishing out of the west southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday

Not much change from Monday to Tuesday, at least in terms of sky conditions. There may be a few more clouds in the sky compared to Monday, but it will still be a very sunny day. Highs will be even warmer in the mid 50s which will be a good 20 degrees above average for this time of year.

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

