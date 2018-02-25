Sunshine returns for the start of the work week

Wind has caused some issues across Mid-Michigan, but it will not be quite as strong through the overnight. We are however, done with rain for the next couple of days.

A Flood Warning is in effect for the Saginaw River. The river has already crested and is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning.

A Flood Warning is in effect for the Shiawassee River. The river has already crested and is expected to fall below flood stage Monday evening.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for the Chippewa River. The river has already crested and is expected to expire late Wednesday night.

Tonight

It won't be quite as windy, but it will still be rather breezy with winds out of the west southwest at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times. This will at least be below advisory limits. See how strong the wind is in your neighborhood with our Wind Tracker. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight and will lead to a decent drop in temperatures. Lows will bottom out in the upper 20s.

Monday

We won't have to worry about any rain in the forecast to start your work week. High pressure takes over for the next couple of days and we can expect nothing but sunny skies all day on Monday. Highs will even be in the upper 40s which is a good 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year. See how warm it is in your area with our Current Temperatures Map. Winds will gradually be diminishing out of the west southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday

Not much change from Monday to Tuesday, at least in terms of sky conditions. There may be a few more clouds in the sky compared to Monday, but it will still be a very sunny day. Highs will be even warmer in the mid 50s which will be a good 20 degrees above average for this time of year.

