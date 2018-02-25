Strong winds cause power outages, leaving about 2,000 customers - WNEM TV 5

Strong winds cause power outages, leaving about 2,000 customers in the dark

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) -

Many Mid-Michigan customers have lost their power this Sunday afternoon.

Below is a full list of how many Consumers Energy customers have lost their power.

  • Saginaw County: 101
  • Bay County: 33
  • Midland County: 684
  • Genesee County: 47
  • Isabella County: 62
  • Arenac County: 334
  • Roscommon: 194
  • Gladwin County: 4

There are also about 417 DTE Energy customers in Tuscola County that have lost their power.

In total, 1,876 customers in Mid-Michigan are currently without power.

Most of the power outages were reported in early Sunday morning.

Consumers Energy said these outages are weather-related and they are working to restore customers' power.

Wind Advisories are in effect across the state this afternoon, to see how long they will last, click here for the First Warn 5 Forecast.

To see the Consumers Energy power outage map, click here.

To see the DTE Energy power outage map, click here.

