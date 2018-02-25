Strong winds cause power outages, leaving about 2,000 customers in the dark

Many Mid-Michigan customers have lost their power this Sunday afternoon.

Below is a full list of how many Consumers Energy customers have lost their power.

Saginaw County: 101

Bay County: 33

Midland County: 684

Genesee County: 47

Isabella County: 62

Arenac County: 334

Roscommon: 194

Gladwin County: 4

There are also about 417 DTE Energy customers in Tuscola County that have lost their power.

In total, 1,876 customers in Mid-Michigan are currently without power.

Most of the power outages were reported in early Sunday morning.

Consumers Energy said these outages are weather-related and they are working to restore customers' power.

