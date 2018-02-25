Mackinac Bridge opened for passenger cars, closed for high-profile vehicles

The Mackinac Bridge Authority said the bridge has been reopened to some cars.

The bridge authority said the bridge is open to passenger cars, but high profile vehicles cannot pass due to high winds.

The bridge was first closed on Sunday, Feb. 25, due to fall ice from cables and towers.

The bridge authority is monitoring weather conditions and will adjust to those conditions.

The bridge was also closed on Friday due to falling ice.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.