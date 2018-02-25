Heavy winds causing power outages

"Atrocious...all night long! Real gusty too!' said Denny Mathison
In Mid-Michigan lately, Mathison said it seems like it's one weather related hazard after another.
Heavy winds swirled around his house over night leaving him with a few issues.
"Oh well we lost power about 8:20 this morning," said Mathison
Mathison lives along Farrand road in Thetford Township. He says his neighborhood is surrounded by trees and losing power is very common when there's a wind storm like this.
"Evidently a tree fell down in the woods here and took two big wires out. We are waiting for them to get everything back out here working again so we can turn our generators off." said Mathison
With most of Genesee County still drying out after some serious rain and flooding, Mathison worried about water getting into his basement when the power went out!
"We have a lot of ground water coming into our sub holes. It only takes an hour for that to fill up and then you have a flooded basement. So we have to keep those generators on," said Mathison
Consumers Energy said they have extra boots on the ground working around the clock to get the power turned back on.
Winds reaching an upwards of 45 miles per hour, safety is important. The energy company reminds customers to stay away from downed wires and as always contact them immediately if you see a problem area. Mathison says her looks forward to getting his power restored.
"I hope to see some sunshine so I can go boat racing in the summer...I'm well and ready for it," said Mathison
