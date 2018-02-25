Woman whose body was wrapped in plastic died from overdose

Police say a woman whose body was found wrapped in plastic died from a drug overdose in southeastern Michigan.

Rockwood police initially considered Jennifer Butkowski's death a homicide. But Chief Randy Krause tells the Monroe News that an autopsy determined it was an accidental overdose.

Butkowski's body was discovered in the bedroom of a Rockwood home, southwest of Detroit, in mid-January. Police say the 32-year-old likely died two weeks earlier.

Butkowski's boyfriend, 50-year-old Jeff Thomas, remains in jail on a charge of concealing the body.

