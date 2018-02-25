New Saginaw County Jail will cost more than $35.5 million

A jailhouse situation is about to improve in one Mid-Michigan county.

The Saginaw County Jailhouse is nearly 50-years-old and houses more than double the number of inmates it was originally intended to hold.

Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel said the jail has a number of issues including keeping jail doors locked.

The new jail will cost the county more than $35.5 million to build, but the location for the jail had some had concerned.

“The building authority decided on January of this year decided lets put the building, not on Harrison Street where we have to close it between Adams and Cass, but let’s put it on our county property,” Federspiel said.

The new jail will stand across the street from the current facility on Harrison Street in a parking lot.

Local company Spence Brothers Construction was selected as the general contractor for the project.

The sheriff said construction will begin in May of this year with hopes of opening about a year later.

