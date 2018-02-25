Bowling fundraiser held for child mentoring program - WNEM TV 5

Bowling fundraiser held for child mentoring program

Posted By Stephen Borowy
GRAND BLANC, MI (WNEM) -

The Big Brothers Big Sisters bowling fundraiser at Galaxy Lanes in Grand Blanc is wrapping up.

The event provided a chance for people of all ages and abilities to support mentoring needs and opportunities for children in the community.

Bowl for Kids’ Sake is a tradition that brings together fellowship, fun, and focus for the children.

“This is our largest fundraiser of the year,” said Reta Stanley, the President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flint and Genesee County. “Our goal is $175,000 and we have the entire community that is participating in this, whether they’re bowling, sponsors or pledging.”

Funds raised go directly toward matching children with carefully screened, caring Big Brothers Big Sisters volunteers.

