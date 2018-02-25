New walk-in clinic will open in Saginaw Township - WNEM TV 5

New walk-in clinic will open in Saginaw Township

Posted:
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

If you're feeling under the weather here’s some good news, there’s a new walk-in clinic here in Mid-Michigan.

Saint Mary’s of Michigan will open its new clinic on Monday, Feb. 26 in Saginaw Township off of Gratiot Road.

They’ll treat everything from basic vaccinations to minor injuries and you can get medical attention without an appointment.

The clinic will be open every day from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

