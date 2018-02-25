2 hospitalized after water rescue in Fenton Township

Two people have been rescued after falling in icy waters in Fenton Township.

Fenton Township Fire Chief Ryan Volz said responders received a call about two people who fell into icy waters at 6:28 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25.

Fenton Police Department, Genesee Sheriff’s Office, and Fenton Fire Department were sent to Silver Lake Park for the rescue.

Chief Volz said once the victims were taken out of the water, they were transported to Genesis Health Park to be treated for hypothermia.

