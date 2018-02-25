White nationalist's college tour mired in litigation

It’s unclear which locations will be closing.More >
An ambulance driver is facing a year in jail after allegations that he caused a fatal crash in October by not obeying a stop sign.More >
In August of 2017, Michigan began implementing what is being called the new Real ID system.More >
As more details emerge on the Florida high school massacre that left 17 people dead, some of the first officers who rushed to the scene are sharing their accounts of the moment they first arrived.More >
Many Mid-Michigan customers have lost their power this Sunday afternoon.More >
Wind has caused some issues across Mid-Michigan, but it will not be quite as strong through the overnight. We are however, done with rain for the next couple of days.More >
Police say a woman whose body was found wrapped in plastic died from a drug overdose in southeastern Michigan.More >
A 911 caller reported seeing a man ride a horse on a freeway in California. When highway patrol responded to the call, they found Luis Alfredo Perez riding his white Arabian horse on 91 freeway at about 1 a.m. Saturday morning.More >
There was controversy after the Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR) team beat Germany to win men's ice hockey gold Sunday and then sang the Russian national anthem while the Olympic song was being played at the medal ceremony.More >
Canadian skier David Duncan, his wife, Maja Margrethe Duncan, and trainer William Ryan Raine spent Friday night behind bars, accused of stealing a car during the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.More >
