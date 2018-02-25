"Sebewaing honors the lives lost in shocking tragedy"

An ambulance driver is facing a year in jail after allegations that he caused a fatal crash in October by not obeying a stop sign.More >
An ambulance driver is facing a year in jail after allegations that he caused a fatal crash in October by not obeying a stop sign.More >
It’s unclear which locations will be closing.More >
It’s unclear which locations will be closing.More >
Authorities took a man in custody after he led them on a pursuit riding naked on a stolen ATV.More >
Authorities took a man in custody after he led them on a pursuit riding naked on a stolen ATV.More >
A Mid-Michigan high school will have extra police presence after a school shooting threat spread across social media.More >
A Mid-Michigan high school will have extra police presence after a school shooting threat spread across social media.More >
He is also accused of posting video of the event to social media.More >
He is also accused of posting video of the event to social media.More >
Police say a woman whose body was found wrapped in plastic died from a drug overdose in southeastern Michigan.More >
Police say a woman whose body was found wrapped in plastic died from a drug overdose in southeastern Michigan.More >
Two people have been rescued after falling in icy waters in Fenton Township.More >
Two people have been rescued after falling in icy waters in Fenton Township.More >
A woman is reunited with her dog after it was found stranded on a piece of ice floating on a river.More >
A woman is reunited with her dog after it was found stranded on a piece of ice floating on a river.More >
The state says toxic chemicals were found in a Mid-Michigan water supply, but at this point, it's not believed there's a risk to public health.More >
The state says toxic chemicals were found in a Mid-Michigan water supply, but at this point, it's not believed there's a risk to public health.More >