"Sebewaing honors the lives lost in shocking tragedy"

A candlelight vigil was held on Sunday February 25, 2018 for the victims of the double murder-suicide earlier this month in Huron County.

It happened on Feb. 15 on the 500 block of Beach Street in Sebewaing.

Sebewaing PD Chief William Owens said the incident unfolded about 1 a.m. He said his office was asked by a family member to check on the house and that's when officers discovered the three bodies.

“Looking through one of the windows we saw what appeared to be a body down in the downstairs,” Owens said.

Owens said the victims are long-term residents of Sebewaing and own a carpet cleaning business. Officials have identified them as Bob Bonini, 61, Margo Bonini, 60, and Katelyn “Katie” Bonini, 21.

Officials believe Bob killed Margo and Katie before turning the gun on himself.

"Katie was so amazing, so caring, her smile was infectious and that's how I'll always know her as the young fun and 21-year-old girl that everybody loved", her friend Breanna Dinnsmoore said.



Katie Bonini and her mother Margo Bonini's tragic deaths shook the small town of Sebewaing to it's core. Just ten days later they join hands by candle light to remember the beautiful lives taken far too soon.

"When it hits a small community like Sebewaing it's really a tragedy because everybody knows everybody and everybody cares about everybody and that's the best thing about living here because we're all here for each other but when something like this happens it hits hard and it hits home. It's just awful and it's a tragedy," Dinnsmoore said.

Katie's boyfriend Nicholas Parker said the support from the community reminds him a lot of Katie, that big hearts sometimes come in small packages,

"Even though she was tiny she'd give the small shirt off her back, she didn't care. Her heart was amazing and that's the biggest thing that I'll miss about her is her heart".

To honor Katie Bonini's life her friends are raising money for a friendship bench where she used to walk the hallways at USA High School but because donations keep rolling in her friends have a new plan for Sebewaing's North Side Park.

Dinnsmoore said it's something Katie would have loved, "So now we're trying to get the park named after her and hopefully bring some life back to it and just get it revamped and to really make it a celebration of her life".



