Social media threat closes Saginaw Township Community Schools

Another Mid-Michigan school district will be disrupted by a threat on social media.

Students and staff at Saginaw Township Community Schools are told to stay home Monday, Feb. 26. The district posted a message about the threat on its website.

All STCS schools are closed on Monday February 26th, due to a threat circulating on Social Media. The Saginaw Township Police Department and school administration time are investigating. As always, the safety of our students and staff is our first priority.

All Child Care is closed



Staff need not report.

Information on scheduled Parent Conferences will be sent out in the morning.

Please watch this site for updates.