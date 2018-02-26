Mid-Michigan priest accused of sexual assault

A local priest is behind bars for claims of sexual assault crimes.More >
Another Mid-Michigan school district will be disrupted by a threat on social media.More >
A young mother was shot and killed in a possible domestic dispute that police are calling "heartbreaking."More >
An ambulance driver is facing a year in jail after allegations that he caused a fatal crash in October by not obeying a stop sign.More >
A Mid-Michigan high school will have extra police presence after a school shooting threat spread across social media.More >
It’s unclear which locations will be closing.More >
When a man snatched a wallet from a passerby's hand, Tess Aboughoushe ran after him. When she caught him, she invited him for coffee.More >
If you're feeling under the weather here’s some good news, there’s a new walk-in clinic here in Mid-Michigan.More >
A candlelight vigil was held Sunday for the victims of the double murder-suicide earlier this month in Huron County.More >
In August of 2017, Michigan began implementing what is being called the new Real ID system.More >
