Absolutely gorgeous start to the week

While it was pretty windy, Sunday finally brought some brighter skies back to Mid-Michigan and while the weekend has come to an end, we're going to keep the beautiful conditions going right into the start of a brand new workweek!

We could also be looking at record-breaking warmth going into Tuesday. We break it down below.

Current Flood Alerts

A few Flood Warnings and Advisories remain in place around Mid-Michigan for the Saginaw, Shiawassee, and Chippewa rivers. For more specific information for the rivers near your location, head to our Weather Alerts page.

Today & Tonight

Thankfully the wind from the weekend is now history and it should be a quieter day around Mid-Michigan. It's all starting this morning with a dry Monday morning commute under clear skies.

Those clear skies aren't going anywhere today, with generous sun expected through the afternoon and early evening hours. Sunset time if you're curious is creeping closer and closer to 6:30 with a time tonight of 6:21 PM!

With the company of that sunshine, our temperatures this morning in the lower 30s should jump well into the 40s this afternoon with a few readings in the lower 50s entirely on the table as well. The best chances for 50s today will be the farther south you are, near I-69. Either way, we're well above average this afternoon.

Skies remain clear through this evening, meaning your evening drive and plans are a piece of cake! Temperatures gradually fall off into the lower 30s for overnight lows, with a southwesterly wind keeping this mild overnight.

Tuesday

Sunshine rolls on through Tuesday and with another mild start to the day by late February standards, we're looking at another mild finish by Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures will surge through the 40s tomorrow and we should be comfortably in the 50s all over Mid-Michigan for our afternoon highs on Tuesday. 60 degrees is certainly in play for a few regions tomorrow as well, with the highest chances once again along the I-69 corridor.

Record temperatures are definitely within reach tomorrow as well. Here are the values we're chasing:

Saginaw: 59° (1932)

Flint: 58° (1932)

Houghton Lake: 50° (2000)

Clouds will increase a bit heading into the evening and overnight hours, but we should remain dry through Tuesday evening. Lows will stay mild into Tuesday night with values only expected to drop into the middle 30s for lows heading into Wednesday morning.

