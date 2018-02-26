We have another beautiful day to enjoy on Tuesday

Our gorgeous weather today has probably given a lot of folks spring fever. If you aren't one of them, you probably will be by tomorrow. Not only will it stay sunny across Mid-Michigan, but it will be even warmer as well.

Current Flood Alerts

A few Flood Alerts are still in place. For more specific information for the rivers near your location, head to our Weather Alerts page.

Tonight

A few clouds may pop into the picture overnight, but skies will be clear for the most part. Low temperatures will be dropping into the low 30s which is very mild for this time of year. Typically our highs this time of year should be in the low to mid 30s, not our lows. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 6 to 12 mph.

Tuesday

High pressure slides to the east, but it will still be very sunny across the area. A few more clouds may be present, but there will be more than enough sunshine to go around. Winds will pick up once again tomorrow out of the south southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

If you thought it was mild on Monday, expect it to be even warmer on Tuesday. Highs will be rising into the upper 50s in many areas across Mid-Michigan. Even temperatures on the lower end will still be in the 50s. Check out our Current Temperatures Map to see how warm it is in your neighborhood. With that being said, record high temperatures are possible and here are the numbers we need to reach in order to break those records:

Saginaw: 59° (1932)

Flint: 58° (1932)

Houghton Lake: 50° (2000)

Wednesday

Clouds will be increasing Tuesday night into Wednesday as high pressure loses its grip and a cold front approaches us from the west. Temperatures will top out near 50 once again, even with the cloud cover. A few scattered showers will be possible. Don't expect it to be an all day rain or for the rain to cause any flood concerns.

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

Have a great Monday evening everyone!

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.