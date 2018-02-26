Is record warmth on the way?

We've seen our fair share of temperature swings in Mid-Michigan this winter and as we get ready to close out meteorological winter (December-February), it appears we're headed for a mild finish to the season.

Temperatures to start the week today are going to be in the middle and upper 40s, with perhaps a few readings in the 50s, but an even bigger warm up is on the way for our Tuesday with southwesterly winds carrying right through the day tomorrow.

Highs by tomorrow afternoon are expected to reach into the 50s, with even a few areas flirting with or reaching 60 degrees. The upper 50s and low 60s in spots will put us within reach of our daily high temperature records for February 27th. Below, we have the numbers we're chasing:

Flint 58° (1932)

Saginaw 59° (1932)

Houghton Lake 50° (2000)

And not only will we be close to records during the daylight hours, some we may even break some records for the record high minimum temperatures on Tuesday night. Those values are listed below:

Flint 38° (2000)

Saginaw 37° (2000)

Houghton Lake 34° (1998)

For a look at the rest of the week, check out your First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

Early March Outlook: March 3rd-7th

Temperatures to begin the month on Thursday and Friday are expected to be above-average and it appears the longer term 6-10 day outlook gives us a better chance at above-normal temperatures as well.

The Climate Prediction Center's outlook puts the entire state of Michigan in around 50-60% odds for above-average temperatures through the 7th. For reference, our average temperatures this time of year are highs in the middle 30s and lows in the upper teens and low 20s.

It's always important to remember above-average doesn't always mean 50s/60s. We know March and April are always a "fun" ride in Michigan, so stay tuned!

