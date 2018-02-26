Do you have flood damage? Here’s what FEMA says you should do - WNEM TV 5

Do you have flood damage? Here’s what FEMA says you should do

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Rifle River flooding (Source: National Weather Service) Rifle River flooding (Source: National Weather Service)
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) -

Dozens of local families are left with potentially thousands of dollars’ worth of damage after widespread flooding hit Mid-Michigan last week.

If you have flood damage, FEMA suggests reporting it to an insurance agent as soon as possible. When calling your agent, make sure you have your insurance company information, policy number and a telephone number or email address where you can be reached at all times.

An adjuster should contact you within a few days of filing your claim, FEMA said.

Next, document the damage.

The adjuster will need evidence of the damage to your home and possessions, as well as an estimate for the repairs. FEMA suggest you:

  • Take photographs of all of the damaged property, including discarded objects, structural damage, and standing floodwater levels.
  • Make a list of damaged or lost items and include their date of purchase, value, and receipts, if possible.
  • Officials may require disposal of damaged items so, if possible, place flooded items outside of the home.

Finally, the adjuster will help you prepare a Proof of Loss for your official claim. The sworn statement shows the amount you are claiming, including necessary supporting documentation.

You’ll receive your claim payment after you and the insurer agree on the amount of damages, according to FEMA.

>>Find out more about filing your claim here<<

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.