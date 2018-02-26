Do you have flood damage? Here’s what FEMA says you should do

Dozens of local families are left with potentially thousands of dollars’ worth of damage after widespread flooding hit Mid-Michigan last week.

If you have flood damage, FEMA suggests reporting it to an insurance agent as soon as possible. When calling your agent, make sure you have your insurance company information, policy number and a telephone number or email address where you can be reached at all times.

An adjuster should contact you within a few days of filing your claim, FEMA said.

Next, document the damage.

The adjuster will need evidence of the damage to your home and possessions, as well as an estimate for the repairs. FEMA suggest you:

Take photographs of all of the damaged property, including discarded objects, structural damage, and standing floodwater levels.

Make a list of damaged or lost items and include their date of purchase, value, and receipts, if possible.

Officials may require disposal of damaged items so, if possible, place flooded items outside of the home.

Finally, the adjuster will help you prepare a Proof of Loss for your official claim. The sworn statement shows the amount you are claiming, including necessary supporting documentation.

You’ll receive your claim payment after you and the insurer agree on the amount of damages, according to FEMA.

