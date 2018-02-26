Morning Moments: Why meteorologists don't wear green

Have you ever wondered why meteorologists never wear green?

TV5’s Alana Holland and Sara Simnitch accidentally matched (again), and had some fun with the green screen after the Wake Up show.

Check out the video above, and watch the Wake Up Team Monday-Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

