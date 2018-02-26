Local teen killed while riding his bike in Brady Twp.

A Mid-Michigan teen is dead after authorities say he was hit while riding his bike.

It happened about 12:10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 25 on Brady Road near Raucholz Road in Brady Township.

When deputies arrived, they found 17-year-old Tyghten Hnevsa with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said Hnevsa was riding his bike eastbound on Brady Road with a 16-year-old girl who was on a separate bike.

An eastbound vehicle driven by a 72-year-old Chesaning man hit Hnvesa from behind.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in this crash, police said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

