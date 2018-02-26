Court Street Grill has permanently closed its doors, owner says - WNEM TV 5

Court Street Grill has permanently closed its doors, owner says

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

An eatery in Old Town Saginaw has closed its doors.

The owner of the Court Street Grill, Eric Phillips, confirms the restaurant closed for good on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 5 p.m.

While Phillips wouldn’t go into detail about the move, he said they are out of business, and called it an “emotional” experience for all affected.

The Court Street Grill, located at Michigan and Court in Saginaw, had been in business for seven years.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.