Court Street Grill has permanently closed its doors, owner says

An eatery in Old Town Saginaw has closed its doors.

The owner of the Court Street Grill, Eric Phillips, confirms the restaurant closed for good on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 5 p.m.

While Phillips wouldn’t go into detail about the move, he said they are out of business, and called it an “emotional” experience for all affected.

The Court Street Grill, located at Michigan and Court in Saginaw, had been in business for seven years.

