Water main break closes Schaefer Street in Saginaw - WNEM TV 5

Water main break closes Schaefer Street in Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Schaefer Street, between Weiss Street and Oak Street, is closed due to a water main break.

On Monday, Feb. 26, the two southbound lanes were closed down.

City crews are working to make repairs.

Drivers are asked to follow the detour or find an alternatives route.

