Clear conditions at Mackinac Bridge after high wind warning

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WNEM) -

The Mackinac Bridge has clear weather conditions after a high wind warning was issued.

The bridge started to experience high winds at about 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 26.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority said winds have calmed down now and drivers can travel over the bridge as normal.

