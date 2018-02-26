Midland ranked in top 5 among safest cities to retire

Midland has been named one of the safest cities to retire in America for 2018.

SecurityChoice.com ranked the Mid-Michigan city very high among the 495 cities or major metro areas that were analyzed in the country.

Midland made number four on the list with its 1.3 percent crime rate and average retirement rate of 62-years-old.

The city was also chosen for sponsoring several senior services including counseling, health and fitness, Meals on Wheels and more.

The website ranked the cities by examining city-level data from 2010 Census Data, FBI City Crime Data in 2016, Average Retirement Age in State, and States with Best Elder Abuse Protection Laws.

If a city was not represented in any of the data sources, they were not considered for the list.

