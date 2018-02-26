Two masked men accused of breaking into building

Two men have been arrested, accused breaking into buildings and making off with stolen goods.

Clare County Deputies were called to the area of 1500 W. Muskegon in Summerfield Township on Feb. 24 at around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a break-in in progress.

When deputies arrived, they said they found two men in ski masks running from a barn.

Travis Finks, 25, of Harrison, and Zachary Hidey, 17, of St. Helen, were arrested by a K-9 unit,

Officials said their investigation recovered several stolen items including generators, chain saws, and other items.

Deputies believe the men are associated with other breaking and entering complaints in the area, and the total costs of the stolen property are still being calculated.

Both Finks and Hidey were charged on Feb. 26 with breaking and entering, and are in the Clare County Jail.

